WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $615,000 Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 215,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.00. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $45.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

