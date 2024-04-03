WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $1.14 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $117,621,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $185.83. 454,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,215. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

