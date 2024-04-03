WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 19,000 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 603,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

