WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 629,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

