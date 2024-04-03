WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

AMAT stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.