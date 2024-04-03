WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 39,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,534 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 20,787,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,021,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

