WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,145. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

