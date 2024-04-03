WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $462.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,340. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.