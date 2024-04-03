World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE WKC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 103,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,302. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

