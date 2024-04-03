Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 119,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 406,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

