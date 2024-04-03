Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.53

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 59184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The business had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

