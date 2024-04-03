ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $19.52. ZimVie shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 156,458 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZIMV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZimVie Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ZimVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZimVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in ZimVie by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Stories

