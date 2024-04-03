Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

