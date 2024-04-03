Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.81. 253,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 567,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $84,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $428,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 727,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 11.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 359.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

