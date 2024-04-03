Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.81. 253,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 567,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 727,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 11.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 359.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
