10,052 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up 0.5% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

