1,100 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.83. The stock had a trading volume of 237,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,550. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

