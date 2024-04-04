1,282 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FELV traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.