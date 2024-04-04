1,701 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.77. 938,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,627. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.67 and its 200 day moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $300.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.