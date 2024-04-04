24,059 Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Purchased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 146,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVOL opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

