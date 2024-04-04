27,340 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

