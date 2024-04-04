282,000 Shares in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Acquired by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cybin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Cybin by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CYBN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,937. Cybin Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

