2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

2U Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 2U has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 2U by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 2U by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

