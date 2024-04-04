31,969 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 500,182 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,394. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.