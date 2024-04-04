388 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.9 %

ORLY traded down $33.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,099.63. 306,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,080.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $995.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $855.24 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

