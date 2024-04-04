3,966 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

