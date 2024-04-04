4,039 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $528,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 365,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.