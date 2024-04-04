416 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,513 shares of company stock worth $12,383,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $11.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $567.11. 952,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,895. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

