51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 1.3 %
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.62.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
