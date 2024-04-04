560 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSS stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

