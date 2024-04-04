632 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.18. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

