6,791 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 146.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,222,000 after buying an additional 1,349,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,837. The company has a market capitalization of $504.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $79.12.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.