800 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 1,759,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,876. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

