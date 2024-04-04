911 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $153,532,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $244,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 323.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.57. 892,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

