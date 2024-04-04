AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.970-11.170 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $177.34 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $314.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $530,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

