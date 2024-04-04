AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.180-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.970-11.170 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $314.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $148,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $120,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.