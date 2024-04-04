Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 2.2%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.62 and last traded at $127.87. 122,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,681,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

