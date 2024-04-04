Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Acala Token has a market cap of $156.77 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15826792 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $13,346,439.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

