Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

AXDX stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

