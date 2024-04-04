Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

