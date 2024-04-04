Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $261.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

AYI traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.76. 95,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,616. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

