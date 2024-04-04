Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.82

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 3548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 909,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 270,399 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

