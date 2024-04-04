Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,137. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $417.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

