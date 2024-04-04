Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

