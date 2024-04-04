Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

