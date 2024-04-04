Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $22,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,179,000 after buying an additional 534,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

