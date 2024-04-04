Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $576.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

