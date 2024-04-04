Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 298 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

