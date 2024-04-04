ADF Group (DRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

ADF Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADF Group stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.28. 51,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

