ADF Group (DRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.
ADF Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ADF Group stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.28. 51,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80.
ADF Group Company Profile
