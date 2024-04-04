Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $491.34 and last traded at $495.73. Approximately 1,106,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,612,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

