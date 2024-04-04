Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,030,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.85.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
