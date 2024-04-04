Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,030,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.85.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.